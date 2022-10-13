1,123 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $203.61 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.50.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.