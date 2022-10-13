145,841 Shares in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 145,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Energy Vault as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRGV. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,416,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Vault

In related news, CEO Robert Piconi acquired 18,954 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,698.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,318,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,478.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $78,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,672,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,953.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 18,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $99,698.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,318,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,478.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Energy Vault Price Performance

NYSE NRGV opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Energy Vault from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Energy Vault to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Energy Vault Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

Featured Articles

