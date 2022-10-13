1,847 Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.70.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $142.08 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.28%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

