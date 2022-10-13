19,690 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. Research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GSK. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,716.67.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.