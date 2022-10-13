2,252 Shares in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 99,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PSR opened at $80.60 on Thursday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $120.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average of $100.17.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

