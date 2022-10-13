2,533 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Welltower by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Welltower by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Welltower by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Welltower by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of WELL opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.62. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.52 and a twelve month high of $99.43.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.56.
Welltower Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
