2,533 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Welltower by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Welltower by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Welltower by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Welltower by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WELL opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.62. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.52 and a twelve month high of $99.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.