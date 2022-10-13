3,148 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $64.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.17. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

