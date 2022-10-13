3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems Price Performance

Shares of DDD opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $68,076.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,383.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,098,475 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 366,438 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 33.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 62.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,624 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.