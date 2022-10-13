3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Lifted by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in 3M were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of 3M by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.33.

MMM opened at $108.95 on Thursday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.53 and a 200-day moving average of $136.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

