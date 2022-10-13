43,900 Shares in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in SunPower by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPWR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SunPower to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.87.

SunPower Stock Performance

SPWR stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SunPower

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $619,320.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,243.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.