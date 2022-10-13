60,100 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Articles

