7,590 Shares in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $867.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 165.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

AC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $83,934. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

