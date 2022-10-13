9,937 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by Sante Capital Fund LP

Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 5.2% of Sante Capital Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 479,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,064 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Shares of PG opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.18. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

