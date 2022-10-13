9,937 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by Sante Capital Fund LP

Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PGGet Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 5.2% of Sante Capital Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 479,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,064 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.18. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

