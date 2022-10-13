AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.88.

Shares of ABBV opened at $139.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.10 and its 200-day moving average is $148.05. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $247.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

