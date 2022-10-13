Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 3,192 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after buying an additional 2,245,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $98.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $410.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.66.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.