Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.73.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of AMD stock opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.51. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $164.46.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,824 shares of company stock valued at $12,861,501 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 225,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,515,000 after buying an additional 52,814 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
