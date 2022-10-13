Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.73.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.51. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,824 shares of company stock valued at $12,861,501 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 225,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,515,000 after buying an additional 52,814 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

