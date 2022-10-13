Advisor Resource Council Acquires 50 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,768,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 581,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,563 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 415,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $705.00.

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $384.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.02. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.94 and a twelve month high of $798.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.44.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

