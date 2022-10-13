Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $33.50 on Thursday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $43.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

