Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Shares in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $16.08 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -106.02%.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

