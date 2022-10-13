Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 802 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,082 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,347 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $290.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.71 and a 12 month high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

