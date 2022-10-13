Advisor Resource Council Buys 6,240 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 256.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 37.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 52.7% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Canopy Growth by 17.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. 10.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

