Advisor Resource Council Buys New Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,383 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUV. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 28,804.2% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,820,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,663 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 995,411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after acquiring an additional 450,637 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3,576.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 360,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 350,483 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,978,000. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

