Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 10,894 Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter worth about $120,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 146.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $21.84.

