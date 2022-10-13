Advisor Resource Council Invests $145,000 in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,646 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,302,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,927 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,563,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,586,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,393,000 after purchasing an additional 950,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 0.3 %

PAA stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.10%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.