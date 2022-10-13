Advisor Resource Council Invests $204,000 in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XSD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 44,500.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $95,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $145.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.05. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $141.26 and a 12 month high of $250.82.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

