Advisor Resource Council Invests $216,000 in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.06% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 126.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 38.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 61.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. 30.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

RMT stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

