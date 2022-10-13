Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,277 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 3.6 %

AAL stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

