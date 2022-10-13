Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the period. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLMT. Cowen raised their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

CLMT stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.11.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 9,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,033.61. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 137,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,823.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer bought 9,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,033.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,823.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Obermeier bought 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $101,282.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,880.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 42,268 shares of company stock worth $691,954 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.