Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in RLI by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in RLI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in RLI by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in RLI by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RLI by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RLI. Compass Point cut their price target on RLI to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

RLI Price Performance

NYSE:RLI opened at $106.14 on Thursday. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $121.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.66.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.99 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

RLI Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.