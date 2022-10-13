Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSN opened at $63.78 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.43 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

