Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,000,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,185,000 after purchasing an additional 27,585 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Valero Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Cowen lowered their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $115.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

