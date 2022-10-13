Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.74.

Ciena Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $94,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,335.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,387,664. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.