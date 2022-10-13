Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 10,664 BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOE. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $8.72 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

