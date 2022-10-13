Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 7,000 DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $107,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCP opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.52. DCP Midstream, LP has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.63. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DCP shares. Barclays upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on DCP Midstream in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

