Advisor Resource Council Raises Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,516,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,668,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,623,079,000 after acquiring an additional 664,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $341,827,000 after acquiring an additional 546,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $140.28 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.23 and a 200-day moving average of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.