Advisor Resource Council Takes $147,000 Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTES. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Gates Industrial by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,793,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,738 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $13,421,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,446,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 704,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,141,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,494,000 after purchasing an additional 678,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 32.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,759,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,552,000 after purchasing an additional 677,379 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GTES opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.57. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

