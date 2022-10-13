Advisor Resource Council Takes $214,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 530.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $131.57 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.76 and its 200 day moving average is $146.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

