Advisor Resource Council Takes $217,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 75,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 38,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.78.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $263.40 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

