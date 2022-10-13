AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.28.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.18.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in AGNC Investment by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,296 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Capital Square LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in AGNC Investment by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 35,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

