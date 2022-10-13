Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AIN. StockNews.com started coverage on Albany International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors cut Albany International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Albany International Price Performance

AIN stock opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.74. Albany International has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $97.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.27 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 272.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 486.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

