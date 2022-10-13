Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Melius initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.20.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ALGT opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average is $121.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.57. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $63.78 and a 12-month high of $198.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $629.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.22 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $43,141.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,747.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,646 shares of company stock worth $555,923. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

