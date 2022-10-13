Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.78.

Allegion stock opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. Allegion has a 12 month low of $88.29 and a 12 month high of $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 27.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,707,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

