Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMOT. TheStreet upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $410.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.51. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $44.70.

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 137.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 135,606 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 30.5% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 107,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 25,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Motion Technologies

(Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.