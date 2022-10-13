Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 460,215 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,215 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.21% of Vistra worth $20,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 256.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.184 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -29.25%.

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

