Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $17.60 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $17,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $171.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.32 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.12.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

