Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,919 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $20,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,255 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in AGCO by 27,037.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,298,000 after acquiring an additional 772,995 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $58,666,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 636,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,996,000 after acquiring an additional 222,286 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $29,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $106.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.08.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

