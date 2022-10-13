Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,296 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,770,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,620,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.68.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.