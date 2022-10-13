Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 610,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,296 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CSX by 23.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 51,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 150.0% during the second quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,060,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of CSX by 59.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 144,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 54,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 59.2% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.68.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

