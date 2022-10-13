Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $21,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $214,363,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $177,876,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total value of $9,180,010.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,077,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total value of $9,180,010.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,077,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,942,196.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,456 shares of company stock valued at $85,368,311. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $351.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.50 and its 200 day moving average is $314.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $361.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.20.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

