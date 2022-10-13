Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 40,556 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,556 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Henry Schein worth $22,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $65.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSIC. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

